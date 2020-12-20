Menu
Maxine Parrish
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Maxine Parrish

Maxine Parrish, age 89, passed away peacefully at Southeast Health December 17, 2020 (non-covid related).

She was born June 17, 1931 in Geneva County to Archie Lee and Dora Armstrong Parrish. She married Billy Parrish of Dothan where they had and raised three children. She was an active member of Lafayette Street United Methodist Church, attended the last service held there. In 1980 Maxine moved to Atlanta and worked at Georgia Lighting, attaining the top salesperson of the year award four years in a row. Upon her retirement, she moved to Bonifay, Florida where her Mother resided to attend to her. She joined the First Baptist Church of Bonifay and with her passion for flowers and pretty lawns became an avid gardener- known as the John Deere Lady in Bonifay. Her last six months residing at Extendicare in Dothan, she gained many new friendships.

Maxine is preceded in death by her parents, sister (Elaine Pitts) brother (Ray Parrish), brother-in-laws (Gene Pitts & Stanley Perry) and son-in-law (John Daniell). Survivors include her sister Mary Perry, children: Zona Daniell, Carmie (Rufus III) Davis, Micah (Trish) Parrish, Seven grandchildren- Aimee Coughlin, Jonathan Tedder, Josh Daniell, Chase Daniell, Amber (Matt) Chentnik, Josh Parrish, Brandon (Anna) Parrish, great-grandchildren: Sam Bryant, Timothy Tedder, Emily Chentnik, Lilly Coughlin, Jenna Tedder, Koston Daniell, and Avery Parrish, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She especially enjoyed the Armstrong cousins luncheons. Maxine was a dedicated Mother who treasured her children, loved her role as Grandmother & Grand Max.Her strong faith in God kept her active her entire life.

Visitation will be December 22, Noon – 1:00 in the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel followed by Graveside services at 1:00 in Memory Hill Cemetery with Reverend Gary Armstrong (Maxine's cousin) officiating and Bennie Joe Butler (Maxine's cousin) singing.

We would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Extendicare and Southeast Health for their excellent care and kind compassion. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Wiregrass Humane Society.

www.wardwilson.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Ward Wilson Funeral Home
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL
Dec
22
Graveside service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Memory Hill Cemetery
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Aunt Maxine was a lovely Southern lady. She was always kind to me and I enjoyed visits to her home in Dothan when I was young. Rest in peace Aunt Mac.
Kathy Fleming
January 16, 2021
Terri Windom
December 21, 2020
My Aunt Maxine was a person who cared about everyone and everything of beauty. She made my visits to AL some of my fondest memories. I know she is now a saint in heaven. Blessings from MI.
Laine Reisch
December 20, 2020
