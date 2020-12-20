Maxine Parrish
Maxine Parrish, age 89, passed away peacefully at Southeast Health December 17, 2020 (non-covid related).
She was born June 17, 1931 in Geneva County to Archie Lee and Dora Armstrong Parrish. She married Billy Parrish of Dothan where they had and raised three children. She was an active member of Lafayette Street United Methodist Church, attended the last service held there. In 1980 Maxine moved to Atlanta and worked at Georgia Lighting, attaining the top salesperson of the year award four years in a row. Upon her retirement, she moved to Bonifay, Florida where her Mother resided to attend to her. She joined the First Baptist Church of Bonifay and with her passion for flowers and pretty lawns became an avid gardener- known as the John Deere Lady in Bonifay. Her last six months residing at Extendicare in Dothan, she gained many new friendships.
Maxine is preceded in death by her parents, sister (Elaine Pitts) brother (Ray Parrish), brother-in-laws (Gene Pitts & Stanley Perry) and son-in-law (John Daniell). Survivors include her sister Mary Perry, children: Zona Daniell, Carmie (Rufus III) Davis, Micah (Trish) Parrish, Seven grandchildren- Aimee Coughlin, Jonathan Tedder, Josh Daniell, Chase Daniell, Amber (Matt) Chentnik, Josh Parrish, Brandon (Anna) Parrish, great-grandchildren: Sam Bryant, Timothy Tedder, Emily Chentnik, Lilly Coughlin, Jenna Tedder, Koston Daniell, and Avery Parrish, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She especially enjoyed the Armstrong cousins luncheons. Maxine was a dedicated Mother who treasured her children, loved her role as Grandmother & Grand Max.Her strong faith in God kept her active her entire life.
Visitation will be December 22, Noon – 1:00 in the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel followed by Graveside services at 1:00 in Memory Hill Cemetery with Reverend Gary Armstrong (Maxine's cousin) officiating and Bennie Joe Butler (Maxine's cousin) singing.
We would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Extendicare and Southeast Health for their excellent care and kind compassion. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Wiregrass Humane Society.www.wardwilson.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 20, 2020.