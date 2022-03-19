Mayme Carolyn Sellers
Mayme Carolyn Sellers, a lifelong resident of Cottonwood, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Flowers Hospital. She was 91.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Cottonwood City Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 1:15 until 1:45 at the church prior to service time.
Miss Sellers was born December 2, 1930 in Cottonwood to Haisten Lyndon and Mary Mozelle Tindell Sellers and lived all of her life in Houston County. She earned her Master's Degree at Troy State University where she majored in mathematics. Her teaching career spanned several schools including Enterprise High School, Dothan High School and Northview High. She was a member of A.E.A., N.E.A. and Dothan Houston County D.H.E.R.A. Carolyn was a longtime member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church.
Carolyn is predeceased by her parents, a sister, Dorothy Sellers, a brother, Clarence Crafton Sellers and a nephew, Patrick Sides.
Survivors include two sisters, Helen Elizabeth Sellers and Virginia Culverhouse Sellers, both of Cottonwood; a brother, Haisten Addison Sellers (Laverne) of Cottonwood; two nephews, three nieces; six great-nieces; three great-nephews; four great-great nieces and six great -great nephews.
Active pallbearers will be David Sellers, Duane Sellers, Jared Curry, Scott Long, David White and Taylor Hutton.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
Published by Dothan Eagle from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2022.