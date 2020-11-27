Menu
Search
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
McKenzie Jo Snyder
2020 - 2020
BORN
2020
DIED
2020
McKenzie Jo Snyder

Infant McKenzie Jo Snyder passed peacefully on November 18, 2020 at a local hospital.

Our Little Angel, who will always be a precious gift and memory.

Funeral services will be held for family and close friends at Sunset Funeral Home at 3 pm on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 with Rev. Judy Dyson officiating.

Little Angel McKenzie will be cherished by her loving parents, Kayla Richardson and Joseph Snyder; her maternal grandmother Brenda Hughes (John Gabriele); paternal grandparents Lisa Boykin and Jeff Snyder; aunt Brandy (Robert) Cole, uncle Noah Boykin, cousins: Adalyn Cole, Alexia Knight, Alex Knight and a host of extended family members.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL 36350
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.