Melba JacksonMelba Jackson, a resident of Dothan, Alabama passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022 at her residence. She was 94.A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm in Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Joe Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Arthritis Foundation Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com