Melba Jean Yeomans
Melba Jean Yeomans, age 83, a resident of Midland City, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1 pm on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Allen Leach officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 11 am – 1 pm. Flowers are being accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Melba was born on May 7, 1938 to the late Collie Eugene and Georgieanna Hicks White. She was raised in Midland City, Alabama and graduated from Midland City High School. Melba met and later married Ted Yeomans on December 25, 1954. They would begin their young married lives in New Mexico, due to Ted's military service with the Army. They moved to several states before moving back to Alabama. She loved spending time with her family, gardening, and the outdoors.
Melba is preceded in death by her parents and by one sibling.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Ted Yeomans; her children, Becky Yeomans of Midland City, AL, Wanda (Randy) Hughes of Ashford, AL, and Bobby (Suzie) Yeomans of Carrollton, GA; her grandchildren, Tommy (Monica) Ammons, Clay Stanhope, Amber (Brandon) Harrison, Haley (Kenton) Killebrew, Tabitha Yeomans, and Levin Yeomans; her seven great grandchildren; her four siblings; and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Signature Healthcare of North Florida and Northwest Florida Community Hospital for the care and compassion shown to their mother during their time of need.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 3, 2022.