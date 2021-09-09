Merritt Clair "Doc" Jenison
OZARK…Merritt Clair Jenison, a resident of Ozark, passed away peacefully late Tuesday evening, September 7, 2021, at his home. He was 90.
He was born in Brooking, South Dakota on December 20, 1930, to Edwin & Lucille Gross Jenison. Doc graduated from high school in Ord, Nebraska in 1948, where he enjoyed debate club, acting, and playing football. He matriculated to the University of Nebraska where he dreamed of pursuing a career in medicine. He later transferred to South Dakota State University before post World War II activities pulled him away briefly to the University of Maryland and then to the University of Heidelberg in Germany.
Doc's family traveled by ship across the Atlantic to join his father after the war ended, which is where he met the love of his life, Rosemary Broom. They both enrolled in the University of Heidelberg, married and had their two oldest children while in Germany. Doc went to school, worked a variety of jobs, including coaching basketball, football, and crewing at the American Military School. He completed his degree in language proficiency and worked for the occupation forces at EUCOM (European Command) Headquarters.
Upon his return to the states, Doc began his career at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, in Dothan, Alabama. He started in sales and management, working in various locations around the state. Doc managed Goodyear stores in Brewton, Fayette, and Dothan. Eventually, he was transferred to the company headquarters in Akron, Ohio, where he continued his education at Akron University, taking night classes; he was named Regional Supervisor, and later Manager of Product Services company wide. Doc finished his career as Director of Consumer Relations, and after thirty-seven years, he retired in 1988.
Doc was inquisitive and intelligent and continued with online learning, especially in ancient history. His ability to remember facts, dates and events was amazing to those that knew him. Following his retirement, he and Rosemary raised show dogs, travelled the country, making friends and winning many awards with their Weimaraner and Kerry Blue terriers.
Doc was a true lover of life. As a young boy growing up in South Dakota, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working as a pheasant hunting guide. He later enjoyed exploring the streams in Germany for trout and the Canadian lakes for northern pike and walleye. A great storyteller, he enjoyed captivating friends and family with tales of the past. He loved to challenge anyone to a debate on any subject and would take either side of the argument. Doc was staunchly conversative and was always able to back up his views with facts. He avidly promoted education for family and acquaintances, always encouraging his grandchildren to finish their education. Doc was modest, humble and valued his privacy. He loved the "simple life" and "small town folks", and especially his Alabama Crimson Tide football. Close family and friends will remember him as an optimist, a great motivator and a strong encourager of others to strive to achieve the very best of the God given capabilities. He was most proud of his children's and grandchildren's activities and accomplishments.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Douglas Jenison and his beloved wife, Rosemary. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Eric Jenison (Nancy), Candace Kuhn (Chris), and Cheryl Cimino (Joe); grandchildren, Eric, Thomas, and Davis Jenison, Tyson, Grace and Elizabeth Kuhn, Alison Murphy, and Emily Seay, Vinson, Carson, and Gina Cimino; numerous great-grandchildren, and his brothers, Gross Jenison (Nancy) and Raymond Jenison (Lois).
The family extends its deepest gratitude to Sarah Vance, Sara Holloway, Kay Evans, Samantha Jackson, Becky Smith, Pat Williams, Loretta Mitchell, who lovingly provided care for Doc over the last few years. A special thanks to family friends Betty Simmons, Mike Ziegler, and Mark Johnson, who were always there when needed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ozark Dale County Humane Society, PO Box 2502, Ozark, Alabama 36361 or to Vivian B. Adams School, 2047 Stuart Tarter Road, Ozark, Alabama 36360.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 9, 2021.