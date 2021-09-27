Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Steven Bice
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
Michael Steven Bice

Michael Steven Bice, a resident of Dothan, AL passed away at a local hospital on Friday, September 24, 2021. He was 63.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 10:00 am in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Travis Free, Rev. Matt Pollard and Rev. Chad Hixson officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 pm on Monday, September 27, 2021. The family requests that those attending dress casual. Flowers are being accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Rehobeth Baptist Church or the DAV.

Michael was born on December 7, 1957 in Millington, TN and moved to Dothan, AL at an early age. He was a graduate of Dothan High School, Class of 1976. After graduation, he joined the US Coast Guard and was stationed in Walla Walla, Washington and later joined the Coast Guard Reserves in Panama City. He was employed with the Houston County Sheriff's Department for 16 years. Later, he opened a deer processing facility and mobile boat repair and local repair shop. Michael enjoyed helping disabled people and senior citizens learn to hunt, fish and enjoy the outdoors.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Annie Catherine Bond Bice.

Survivors include his wife of 39 ½ years, Charlene Bice; his daughter, Kimberly "Kim" Bice Eastridge (Steve) Hallford; his grandchildren, McKayla Eastridge and Jayden Eastridge; his siblings, Mildred Kirkland, James (Kathy) Bice and Tina (Tommy) Cutts; his son-in-law, Robert Eastridge; his sister-in-law, Barbara (Gerald) Miller; his special friends, John Baker and Bill Cheshire; and several nieces and nephews.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com


Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Sep
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.