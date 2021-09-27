Michael Steven Bice
Michael Steven Bice, a resident of Dothan, AL passed away at a local hospital on Friday, September 24, 2021. He was 63.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 10:00 am in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Travis Free, Rev. Matt Pollard and Rev. Chad Hixson officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 pm on Monday, September 27, 2021. The family requests that those attending dress casual. Flowers are being accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Rehobeth Baptist Church or the DAV
.
Michael was born on December 7, 1957 in Millington, TN and moved to Dothan, AL at an early age. He was a graduate of Dothan High School, Class of 1976. After graduation, he joined the US Coast Guard and was stationed in Walla Walla, Washington and later joined the Coast Guard Reserves in Panama City. He was employed with the Houston County Sheriff's Department for 16 years. Later, he opened a deer processing facility and mobile boat repair and local repair shop. Michael enjoyed helping disabled people and senior citizens learn to hunt, fish and enjoy the outdoors.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Annie Catherine Bond Bice.
Survivors include his wife of 39 ½ years, Charlene Bice; his daughter, Kimberly "Kim" Bice Eastridge (Steve) Hallford; his grandchildren, McKayla Eastridge and Jayden Eastridge; his siblings, Mildred Kirkland, James (Kathy) Bice and Tina (Tommy) Cutts; his son-in-law, Robert Eastridge; his sister-in-law, Barbara (Gerald) Miller; his special friends, John Baker and Bill Cheshire; and several nieces and nephews.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 27, 2021.