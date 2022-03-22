Michael Thomas Sharp
Michael Thomas Sharp, age 72, a resident of Anacortes, WA passed away February 25, 2022 unexpectedly of a Pulmonary Embolism following knee replacement surgery.
Michael was a 1968 graduate of Dothan High School. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and received his Bachelor and Masters degrees from Auburn University. After graduation from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, he began a career with the National Park Service as a Park Ranger, Pilot Ranger, and Special Agent in law enforcement with assignments in Philadelphia at Independence National Historical Park, Smoky Mountains National Park, Gulf Islands National Seashore, and Glacier Bay National Park in Alaska.
Michael was adventurous and passionate about outdoor life. In retirement, he enjoyed taking motorcycle trips with a group of like-minded friends, hiking with his neighborhood walking group, and personally building his 50 ft., 3 stateroom boat. He loved exploring the beautiful waters and islands of the Pacific Northwest, British Columbia, and Alaska while fishing for salmon and halibut with the love of his life, Diane. Michael loved life and lived it to the fullest.
He is predeceased by his loving parents, Alvin (Buddy) Thomas Sharp and Merle Cain Sharp; brother-in-law, Marvin Wells, Jr. He is survived by his partner, Diane Cook; her son, Donovan and grandson Max; his sisters, Suzanne Sharp Wells and Harriet Sharp Faulk (Roger); nieces, Anna Wells Jackson (Chuck), and Amanda Faulk McGuffey (Mitch); nephews, Chris Wells (Ann), Kyle Faulk (Melissa), and Grant Faulk (Elizabeth), 12 great nieces and nephews, and many cousins.
A Celebration of Life dinner with family and friends will be held in May at the Skyline Marina in Anacortes, Washington.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 22, 2022.