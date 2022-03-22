Rest in Peace, Uncle Mike. You will be missed terribly. I will never understanding why great people depart too soon. The light Uncle Mike brought into everyone's life is inexstinguishable. His southern drawl and sense of humor was captivating and we wanted to soak up every word he had to say. I still remember the time he gave me a random rock while attending my cousin's wedding and he said I bet you'll never get rid of it because females are too sentimental. He was right, it was sentimental because I adored him; I still have that rock decades later. I'm grateful for his kindness and the heartfelt chats and guidance he gave Jeremy, my husband. Jeremy looked up to him, and appreciated his mentorship. Life has a funny way of drifting people in different directions, but Uncle Mike was never out of our thoughts, and never will be out of our hearts. To Diane, his family and close friends, I extend my heart to you all. I hope peace will come eventhough the grief of losing him will be ever present. May his memory and zest for adventure guide you through this sad time.

Gretchen (Bigge) Lillie March 23, 2022