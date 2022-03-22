Menu
Michael Thomas Sharp
Michael Thomas Sharp

Michael Thomas Sharp, age 72, a resident of Anacortes, WA passed away February 25, 2022 unexpectedly of a Pulmonary Embolism following knee replacement surgery.

Michael was a 1968 graduate of Dothan High School. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and received his Bachelor and Masters degrees from Auburn University. After graduation from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, he began a career with the National Park Service as a Park Ranger, Pilot Ranger, and Special Agent in law enforcement with assignments in Philadelphia at Independence National Historical Park, Smoky Mountains National Park, Gulf Islands National Seashore, and Glacier Bay National Park in Alaska.

Michael was adventurous and passionate about outdoor life. In retirement, he enjoyed taking motorcycle trips with a group of like-minded friends, hiking with his neighborhood walking group, and personally building his 50 ft., 3 stateroom boat. He loved exploring the beautiful waters and islands of the Pacific Northwest, British Columbia, and Alaska while fishing for salmon and halibut with the love of his life, Diane. Michael loved life and lived it to the fullest.

He is predeceased by his loving parents, Alvin (Buddy) Thomas Sharp and Merle Cain Sharp; brother-in-law, Marvin Wells, Jr. He is survived by his partner, Diane Cook; her son, Donovan and grandson Max; his sisters, Suzanne Sharp Wells and Harriet Sharp Faulk (Roger); nieces, Anna Wells Jackson (Chuck), and Amanda Faulk McGuffey (Mitch); nephews, Chris Wells (Ann), Kyle Faulk (Melissa), and Grant Faulk (Elizabeth), 12 great nieces and nephews, and many cousins.

A Celebration of Life dinner with family and friends will be held in May at the Skyline Marina in Anacortes, Washington.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 22, 2022.
Rest in Peace, Uncle Mike. You will be missed terribly. I will never understanding why great people depart too soon. The light Uncle Mike brought into everyone's life is inexstinguishable. His southern drawl and sense of humor was captivating and we wanted to soak up every word he had to say. I still remember the time he gave me a random rock while attending my cousin's wedding and he said I bet you'll never get rid of it because females are too sentimental. He was right, it was sentimental because I adored him; I still have that rock decades later. I'm grateful for his kindness and the heartfelt chats and guidance he gave Jeremy, my husband. Jeremy looked up to him, and appreciated his mentorship. Life has a funny way of drifting people in different directions, but Uncle Mike was never out of our thoughts, and never will be out of our hearts. To Diane, his family and close friends, I extend my heart to you all. I hope peace will come eventhough the grief of losing him will be ever present. May his memory and zest for adventure guide you through this sad time.
Gretchen (Bigge) Lillie
March 23, 2022
Gretchen Lillie
March 22, 2022
Rest in Peace, Uncle Mike. You will be missed terribly. The light Uncle Mike brought into everyone's life is inexstinguishable. His southern drawl and sense of humor was captivating, and anyone in his company wanted to soak up every word he had to say. I still remember the time he gave me a random rock while attending my cousin's wedding and he said I bet you'll never get rid of this because females are too sentimental. He was right, the rock was sentimental because I adored him; I still have that rock decades later. I'm grateful for his kindness and guidance he gave my husband. Although life has a funny way of drifting people in different directions, Uncle Mike was never out of our thoughts, and will never be out of our hearts. To Diane, his family and close friends, I extend my heart to you all. I hope peace will come, eventhough the grief of losing him will be ever present. May his memory and zest for adventure guide you through this sad time.
Gretchen (Bigge) Lillie
Other
March 23, 2022
Lots of fond memories of growing up with Michael. We stayed in touch through the years. Visited him several times when he was in the Smokies. Also, Cindy and I met Diane and Michael in Alaska and had a wonderful time on the boat that he built. This was only a couple of years ago. He will be missed!
Phillip (Pickle) Smith
Friend
March 22, 2022
Mike was an upstanding man. When he detailed to the Federal Law Enforcement Center, we had great discussions. He could barbecue a mean salmon.
JR Tomasovic
Friend
March 22, 2022
