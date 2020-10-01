Menu
Mildred Blair
Mildred (Hicks) Blair, 76, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was born April 11, 1944 in Montgomery, AL., to the late Robert Hicks and Mary (Collins) Hicks.

Celebration of Life Service will take place 11 AM, Saturday, October 4, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home.

Mildred was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed bass fishing, hunting, and bowling and won many trophies. She was a real estate broker and owned her own agency. She will be remembered as a great business lady.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sisters, Shirley Whiteman, Virginia Shaw, Elsie McGowin, and Yvonne Hall.

Survivors include her husband Ernest Cooper Blair, daughter, Deborah Blair Howard (Jeremy Whiddon), grandson, Alex Whiddon, granddaughters, Blair Howard, and JoAnna Howard, sister, Beverly Mustin.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 1, 2020.
