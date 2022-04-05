Molly Johnston Bell
Mrs. Molly Johnston Bell, a resident of the Bells Crossroads Community, near Echo, went home to be with the Lord on Monday morning, April 4, 2022, at her home. She was 87.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Wesley Chapel Community Church with the Rev. Phil Craddock, Rev. Scott Ellis, and Klint Kosier officiating. Burial will follow in the Bell's Crossroads Cemetery with Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Thursday at the church.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Bell's Crossroads Cemetery Fund, in care of John William Bell, 8510 County Road 54, Skipperville, AL 36374.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 5, 2022.