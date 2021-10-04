Myra Sue (Hawkins) CruceMrs. Myra Sue (Hawkins) Cruce formerly of Dothan Alabama died October 02, 2021. A long time teacher and resident in Dothan she is survived by her sons Allen and Richard Hawkins, their families, and her second husband Bobby Cruce of Wetumpka, AL.Graveside service at Memory Hill Cemetery which will be held at 2 o'clock on Monday, October 04, 2021. There will be a visitation at Ward Wilson Funeral Home from 1 PM until service time.