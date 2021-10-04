Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Myra Sue Cruce
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Myra Sue (Hawkins) Cruce

Mrs. Myra Sue (Hawkins) Cruce formerly of Dothan Alabama died October 02, 2021. A long time teacher and resident in Dothan she is survived by her sons Allen and Richard Hawkins, their families, and her second husband Bobby Cruce of Wetumpka, AL.

Graveside service at Memory Hill Cemetery which will be held at 2 o'clock on Monday, October 04, 2021. There will be a visitation at Ward Wilson Funeral Home from 1 PM until service time.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL
Oct
4
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Memory Hill Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.