Myra McKnight
Mrs. Myra Nell McKnight of Dothan died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in a local hospital. She was 89.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private graveside service will be held at Memory Hill Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Coley M. Holloway.
Mrs. McKnight was born August 9, 1931, in Ozark to the late Willie C. and Dewie Rogers Garner. She attended school in Ozark and was married in 1948 to Gerald McKnight. They made their home in Dothan where they raised their three sons.
Mrs. McKnight was a homemaker and loved her family dearly. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, and friend to all and always responded when there was a need. She was well known for her red velvet cakes. She was a faithful and beloved member of Calvary Baptist Church in Dothan and the Joy Whaley Sunday School Class until her health issues prevented her attendance.
She is predeceased by her parents and husband.
She is survived by her three sons, Bill McKnight (Cori), Cashiers, NC; Bob McKnight (Kay), Fairhope, Alabama; Jeff McKnight (Cindy), Lilburn, Georgia; four grandchildren, Melanie Newman, Chris McKnight, Brad McKnight, and Todd McKnight and ten great-grandchildren; sister Mary Barrett, Dothan; sisters-in-law, Margaret McKnight, Dothan, and Martha Peugh, Michigan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at act.alz.org/donate
.