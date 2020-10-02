Menu
Search
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Myra McKnight
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Myra McKnight

Mrs. Myra Nell McKnight of Dothan died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in a local hospital. She was 89.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private graveside service will be held at Memory Hill Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Coley M. Holloway.

Mrs. McKnight was born August 9, 1931, in Ozark to the late Willie C. and Dewie Rogers Garner. She attended school in Ozark and was married in 1948 to Gerald McKnight. They made their home in Dothan where they raised their three sons.

Mrs. McKnight was a homemaker and loved her family dearly. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, and friend to all and always responded when there was a need. She was well known for her red velvet cakes. She was a faithful and beloved member of Calvary Baptist Church in Dothan and the Joy Whaley Sunday School Class until her health issues prevented her attendance.

She is predeceased by her parents and husband.

She is survived by her three sons, Bill McKnight (Cori), Cashiers, NC; Bob McKnight (Kay), Fairhope, Alabama; Jeff McKnight (Cindy), Lilburn, Georgia; four grandchildren, Melanie Newman, Chris McKnight, Brad McKnight, and Todd McKnight and ten great-grandchildren; sister Mary Barrett, Dothan; sisters-in-law, Margaret McKnight, Dothan, and Martha Peugh, Michigan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org/donate.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.