Myra Wynell Buntin Watford
Mrs. Myra Wynell Buntin Watford, age 88, a resident of Cottonwood, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at her residence.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at St. Mary's Cemetery in Cottonwood with Reverend Addis Habbard officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Madrid Senior Center, 760 Decatur Road, Cottonwood, AL 36320. All social distance guidelines will be observed.
Myra was born September 4, 1932, in Houston County, Alabama to Cas Leach and Essie Loma Baell Deal. Mrs. Myra graduated from Rehobeth High School, she spent the early years of her life in the Big Creek Community in Houston County. She was a homemaker and member of the Madrid United Methodist Church.
She is predeceased by her parents, Cas Leach Deal and Essie Loma Baell Deal; brothers, Winston, Joe Bernard, Charles and Paul; sister, Helen Deal Toler; husbands, Mack Donzell Buntin, and Willie Brinks Watford.
Survivors include her son, Lyn Buntin (Kathy), Cottonwood, AL; her daughter, Terri Johnson (Kelly), Dothan, AL; sister, Jayne Deal Carsten, Cades, SC; grandchildren, Michael Buntin (Mary), Anna Buntin Gentry (Andy), Blake Johnson (Kelli); great-grandchildren, Wesley Buntin, Amelia Buntin, Charlee Kate Gentry, and Lili Johnson; several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Shirley Law, Meri-Lyn Culbreth, Betty, Bre', Kenya, Complete Caregivers, and Southern Care Hospice.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements.
(334) 699-3888.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 25, 2021.