Nadawah Roberts
FUNERAL HOME
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL
Nadawah Roberts

Nadawah Roberts, age 74, of Enterprise, AL passed away, Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, June 11, 2021 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Rev. Tony Barnes, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 10:00 A.M., Friday.

In 2011, Nadawah retired after 46 years with Civil Service at Ft. Rucker, AL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Hettie Mae Layton and a brother, Eris Layton.

Survivors include a daughter, Staci Roberts, Miramar Beach, FL; a son, Jonathan Roberts, Enterprise, AL.

You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
1301 Neal Metcalf Road, Enterprise, AL
Jun
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
1301 Neal Metcalf Road, Enterprise, AL
Jun
11
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Meadowlawn Cemetery
6121 Highway 27, Enterprise, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nadawah, she lived close to my family in Enterprise several years when we lived on the Dothan Highway and was a dear friend of my late sister Sandra. Prayers for her family.
Carole Judah Taylor
School
June 9, 2021
