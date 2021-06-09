Nadawah Roberts
Nadawah Roberts, age 74, of Enterprise, AL passed away, Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, June 11, 2021 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Rev. Tony Barnes, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 10:00 A.M., Friday.
In 2011, Nadawah retired after 46 years with Civil Service at Ft. Rucker, AL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Hettie Mae Layton and a brother, Eris Layton.
Survivors include a daughter, Staci Roberts, Miramar Beach, FL; a son, Jonathan Roberts, Enterprise, AL.
You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 9, 2021.