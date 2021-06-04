Menu
Nora Opal Darby
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Nora Opal Darby

Mrs. Nora Opal Darby, age 85, of Gordon, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

Opal was born May 29, 1936 in Frisco City, Alabama to the late Willie and Nora Miller. She enjoyed sewing handmade quilts and clothing as well as fishing. She also enjoyed going to church and spending time with her family. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Opal was preceded in death by her husband, James Alfred Darby; her daughter, Cynthia Stotts, her grandson, Scottie Hardy; her brothers, Ellis Miller, John Miller, and Oscar Miller; and her sister, Lucille McQuery.

Opal is survived by her sons, Gordon Gilmore (Priscilla) of Phenix City, AL and Greg Darby (Angela) of Gordon, AL; her daughters, Karen Hardy (Ricky) of Davisville, FL, Melissa Benton of Gordon, AL; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; her siblings, George Miller, James Miller, Irene Garrett, and Bernice Hudson; numerous nieces and nephews and a lot of "adopted" children and grandchildren that she cherished as her own.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Reverend Judy Dyson officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Church Cemetery in Pansey with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 2 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dusty Gilmore, Danny Gilmore, Shane Hardy, Andrew Benton, Jimmy Long, and Ashton Ward.

www.wardwilson.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL
Jun
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL
Jun
5
Burial
Shady Grove Church Cemetery
2414 Hartford Highway, Pansey, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
