O.D. Brackins
O.D. Brackins

Mr. O.D. Brackins, a resident of Wicksburg, died early Friday morning, October 30, 2020 in a Dothan hospital. He was 87.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 2, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jarred Stanley officiating. Burial will follow in the Newton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.

You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 1, 2020.
