Olga Hollis Hoskin



Olga Hollis Hoskin of Osteen, Florida passed away May 26, 2021 following a 15-month brave battle with cancer. Olga was born in Dothan, Alabama and graduated from Houston Academy. She attended Auburn University and graduated from Mississippi State University with a Degree in Landscape Architecture, she was also a Master Gardner.



Olga was devoted to her husband and two children. Her house was always open to her children's friends. Many of whom enjoyed a special relationship with her. She was always ready to do whatever was needed when asked to help. She enjoyed stained glass art, water color painting, flower arrangements, entertaining, fishing, working with the Master Gardner Program and watching the wildlife in her yard. She grew up attending Evergreen Presbyterian Church, Dothan, AL.



Olga is survived by her husband, John Henry Hoskin, III, and her son John Henry Hoskin, IV (Sara), grandson John Henry Hoskin, V and daughter Carolyn Hoskin Howard (Matt); Sister-in- law, Jackie Hoskin Forsyth, brother Robert Hayne Hollis, III (Cindy), sister Susan Hollis Reese. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Hayne Hollis, Jr. and Carolyn Spann Hollis, sister Amelia Hollis Moore.



A celebration of life ceremony will be held at her home in Osteen, FL by her family on June 5, 2021 where they will spread her ashes at the place she loved.



In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial gifts to University of Florida Foundation, Master Gardner Program, attention Sally Scalera, 3695 Lake Drive, Cocoa, Fl, 32926.



Published by Dothan Eagle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.