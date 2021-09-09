Menu
Opal Frances Spikes
FUNERAL HOME
Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb
1315 W. Lawrence Harris Highway
Slocomb, AL
Opal Frances Spikes

Opal Frances Spikes of Hartford passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was 100.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021 at First United Methodist Church of Hartford with Reverend W. Jean Spikes officiating. Interment will follow in the Hartford City Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing.

The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continuing until service time.

Flowers will be accepted or contributions can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Hartford, 205 S. 3rd Ave. Hartford, AL 36344. The family requests everyone in attendance abide by the CDC guidelines of social distancing and wearing masks.

Miss Spikes was born on March 1, 1921 to the late Thomas and Eula Bell McDonald Spikes. She was the second born of five children. Following her graduation from high school she worked at Van Heusen as a payroll clerk and later worked in Civil Service at Ft. Rucker until she retired.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers; Theo (Helen) Pate, Joe (Lola) Spikes, Jack (Jeanette) Spikes, nephews; Donnie Spikes, and Glenn Wilkerson.

Survivors include her sister; Rev. W. Jean Spikes, nephews; Joe Paul (Barbara) Spikes, Harold (Sue) Pate, niece; Terri Wilkerson, great nephew; Tony (Sherri) Wilkerson, great niece; Brittney Wilkerson, and great nephews; Kalub and Ethyn Wilkerson.

Miss Spikes was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Hartford. She was a devout Christian and strived to make a difference in the lives of others and was a role model to many.

Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb is in charge of arrangements. "Because We Care ... Is Making A Difference"

To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneral.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
1:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church of Hartford
AL
Sep
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
Hartford , AL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
To the family and friends of Ms. Opal, I am so sorry for your loss. I just now found out. She was the most special person to me. She named my son. I worked with her on Rucker for years. I sent her a Christmas Card this year not knowing she was gone. Normally she would call so I just tried calling and the number was out of service and I knew something was wrong and my heart sank as I searched online and found this. Opal, thank you for the love you brought into my life. I will miss you so much and my heart is aching. She loved Jesus so much. I can't even process this right now. My sweet Opal. Love you.
Janice Oswald
Friend
December 26, 2021
Jean Elaine and I just found about Opal. We are heartbroken. We would have been there to support you had we known. Opal was special to us as are you. You both have been such a great witness to us and so many more. We.have shared this with so many of our friends through our Sunday school class. The two of you have made a difference and I know the Lord welcomed Opal with open arms. We love you Rodney
Rodney Harrison
Family
September 28, 2021
