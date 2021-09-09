To the family and friends of Ms. Opal, I am so sorry for your loss. I just now found out. She was the most special person to me. She named my son. I worked with her on Rucker for years. I sent her a Christmas Card this year not knowing she was gone. Normally she would call so I just tried calling and the number was out of service and I knew something was wrong and my heart sank as I searched online and found this. Opal, thank you for the love you brought into my life. I will miss you so much and my heart is aching. She loved Jesus so much. I can't even process this right now. My sweet Opal. Love you.

Janice Oswald Friend December 26, 2021