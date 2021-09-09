Opal Frances Spikes
Opal Frances Spikes of Hartford passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was 100.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021 at First United Methodist Church of Hartford with Reverend W. Jean Spikes officiating. Interment will follow in the Hartford City Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing.
The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continuing until service time.
Flowers will be accepted or contributions can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Hartford, 205 S. 3rd Ave. Hartford, AL 36344. The family requests everyone in attendance abide by the CDC guidelines of social distancing and wearing masks.
Miss Spikes was born on March 1, 1921 to the late Thomas and Eula Bell McDonald Spikes. She was the second born of five children. Following her graduation from high school she worked at Van Heusen as a payroll clerk and later worked in Civil Service at Ft. Rucker until she retired.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers; Theo (Helen) Pate, Joe (Lola) Spikes, Jack (Jeanette) Spikes, nephews; Donnie Spikes, and Glenn Wilkerson.
Survivors include her sister; Rev. W. Jean Spikes, nephews; Joe Paul (Barbara) Spikes, Harold (Sue) Pate, niece; Terri Wilkerson, great nephew; Tony (Sherri) Wilkerson, great niece; Brittney Wilkerson, and great nephews; Kalub and Ethyn Wilkerson.
Miss Spikes was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Hartford. She was a devout Christian and strived to make a difference in the lives of others and was a role model to many.
Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb is in charge of arrangements. "Because We Care ... Is Making A Difference"
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 9, 2021.