Opal Kelley Wilkes
Opal Kelley Wilkes, age 100, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Friday, December 11, 2020. She worked many years as an X-Ray Technician at Gibson Hospital in Enterprise.
Private graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Coffee Springs Cemetery.
Mrs. Wilkes was preceded in death by her husband, James Otis Wilkes; a daughter, Miriam Nancy Allen; a son, Mallory Lomax Wilkes; her sister, Nellie Leona Brown; her brothers, Felton Allen Kelley, William (Snookie) Kelley, Roy Kelley, Mulkey Kelley and Milburn Kelley; a grandson, Russell Wilkes; and a granddaughter, Judith Wilkes.
Survivors include her sons, James Weylan Wilkes (Catherine), Prattville, AL; William Wayne Wilkes (Suzanne), Douglasville, GA; daughter-in-law, Faye Wilkes, Enterprise, AL; grandchildren include, Andy Wilkes, Ashley Wilkes, Brian Allen, Heather Wilkes, Heath Wilkes and 7 great-grandchildren; 12 nieces and nephews.
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 12, 2020.