Patrena Booth McRae
Patrena Booth McRae, 78, of Troy, AL died April 4, 2022 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan after a lengthy illness. The funeral will be at the First United Methodist Church, Troy on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 3:00 PM preceded by visitation at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at the Green Hills Cemetery. Rev. Steve Winton, her pastor, will officiate.
Born July 24, 1943 in Tuscaloosa Co., AL to Odis and Clarine Booth, Patrena lived her entire life in Alabama; for the last 42 years in Dothan and Troy. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Troy and was a Master Gardener. She was a graduate of Tuscaloosa County High School where she received an award for 12 years perfect attendance at her graduation. She also attended the University of Alabama. Patrena was a devoted mother, an avid gardener and a legendary cook. Her coconut cake, freshly made cornbread, hotdogs and country fried steak were definitely southern gourmet. Patrena had one of the most extensive private libraries of cookbooks in Alabama comprising several hundred volumes. She loved antique furniture and filled two homes with very select pieces. In her earlier years she and her husband Wilton traveled extensively in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the British Isles.
Patrena was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Jamie Elliott; a grandson, Logan McDonald; and son in law, Jon Blake.
In 1980, she married her husband, Dr. Wilton McRae who survives her. She is also survived by a daughter, Angela Blake of Dothan and daughter, Amanda McDonald and her husband Colonel Tim McDonald of Madison, AL. Also surviving are three stepsons, Charles and Christopher McRae of Memphis, TN and Dr. William McRae and wife Shannon of Dothan. She leaves behind grandchildren, Kathryn and Alex Venezia of Austin, TX; Madison Taylor and husband, Jake, of Madison along with James and Walker Elliott of Dothan, and step grandchildren, Warner Blake of Birmingham, Atticus McRae of Memphis, TN and Wills, Lib and Amelia McRae of Dothan.
Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.greenhillsfuneralhome.net
. The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the McRae family.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 6, 2022.