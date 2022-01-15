Patricia "Pat" Ann Brown
Patricia "Pat" Ann Brown, a resident of Dothan, AL passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Flowers Hospital. She was 71.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 3:30 pm in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made St. Jude's
Hospital.
Pat was born on December 19, 1950 in Detroit, Michigan to Deal and Pauline Wambles. She attended Wallace Community College and earned her Associate's degree. Pat worked as a secretary and administrative assistant most of her career and retired from Southeast Alabama Medical Center where she worked as a unit secretary on 5E. She was a die-hard Auburn Tigers fan.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Deal and Pauline Wambles; and her brother, Wayne Wambles.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Robert Brown; her siblings, Jennifer Weinrich, Debbie (Tim) Thompson and William (Lisa) Wambles; her daughter, Frances Brown, her step-sons, Bob (Lisa) Brown and Tom Brown; her grandchildren, Bobby (Alli) Brown and Brittany (Chris) Grier; her great-grandchildren, Emerson Brown, Elliott Brown and Brittany Grier; her nieces and nephews, Christopher (Teresa) Weinrich, Samantha (Clint) Pickett, Jamie Thompson and Jessica (Casey) Kamke; her great-nieces, Megan (Tanner) McConvey, Bayleigh Pickett, Brooke Weinrich and Krystal Weinrich; her great-nephews, Ben Lewis, Edward Lewis, Austin Ward and Jacob McConnell; her great-great nieces, Natalie McConvey and Olive McConvey; and her great-great nephews, Zachary Kamke and Jay Kamke.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 15, 2022.