Patricia Carole Jenkins
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
Patricia Carole (Greene) Jenkins

Patricia Carole (Greene) Jenkins, a resident of Dothan, passed away on February 25, 2021 at the age of 73.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 in the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at 3:30 p.m. until the service starts.

Patricia was born to the late William and Lois Greene in Baltimore, Maryland on May 13, 1947, the oldest of four daughters. She grew up in the Baltimore area, and following her marriage to Thomas Linwood Jenkins, Jr. of Baltimore they moved their young family across the country to Hillsboro, Oregon. She loved education and turned her degree from Towson State University into a career as an educator. She was a High School English teacher, Vice Principal, and Education Professor at Warner Pacific University in Oregon from which she retired. Following retirement in 2004, she moved to Killeen, Texas, then Dothan, Alabama to be with her grandchildren. Pat loved to read and write short stories. She enjoyed traveling throughout the country and Europe. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and sharing holidays with the family.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Thomas Jenkins, Jr. and two daughters, Jennifer Ash married to Mikael Ash, both retired Army Officers and Kristin Jenkins a teacher at Girard Intermediate School in Dothan, and two grandchildren, Colton(16) and Jadyn(13) Ash. She is also survived by all of her sisters.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
3:30p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Mar
5
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Sunset Funeral Home Chapel
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are grieving with you. Pat was a great person and friend and we think of you all the time. We are shocked at her passing - and we know she is with the Lord in Heaven. We will be praying and thinking of all of you and wish we could see you. Love, Patti and Don
Don and Patti Suhrbier - Hillsboro, OR
March 2, 2021
Just offering prayers for Tom and family during the sad time of Pat´s death.. she was the greatest neighbor anyone could have... we will miss her.. If we can do anything for Tom and family, please contact us. Respectfully The Baker´s
AJ and Linda Baker
March 2, 2021
Love, Mom, Bruce, and Lynda
February 27, 2021
