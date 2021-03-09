Menu
Patricia Stanford Kemp
FUNERAL HOME
Holman Funeral Home
995 S. Union Ave
Ozark, AL
Mrs. Patricia Stanford Kemp

Mrs. Patricia Stanford Kemp, a resident of Dothan, died Sunday, March 7, 2021. She was 88 years old.

Funeral services for Mrs. Kemp will be held 10:00 A.M. Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Westview Memorial Cemetery Chapel in Ozark. Interment will follow, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends following the service.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com

Published by Dothan Eagle from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Westview Memorial Cemetery Chapel
East Andrews Avenue, Ozark, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Holman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Holman Funeral Home.
So very sorry to hear about Pat. She was a joy and blessing to be around.
William Barringer
March 22, 2021
