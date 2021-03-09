Mrs. Patricia Stanford Kemp
Mrs. Patricia Stanford Kemp, a resident of Dothan, died Sunday, March 7, 2021. She was 88 years old.
Funeral services for Mrs. Kemp will be held 10:00 A.M. Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Westview Memorial Cemetery Chapel in Ozark. Interment will follow, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends following the service.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
Published by Dothan Eagle from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2021.