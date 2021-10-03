Patricia Anne SalterPatricia Anne Salter, 81, of Elba, AL departed this life Thursday, September 30, 2021 at her son's home in Tallahassee, Florida. Graveside services will be held from Evergreen Cemetery on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 3:00 PM with Min. Philp Box officiating. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM.Survivors include: Son; Michael Salter, Tallahassee, FL, Son; Craig Salter, Tallahassee, FL, Son; Scott (Tanya) Salter, Tallahassee, FL, Brother; Dan C. Jacobs, Elba, AL, Cousin; Mahlon Mooney, Elba, AL, 10 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren.Mrs. Salter was preceded in death by her Father; Bonnie Lee Jacobs, Mother; Annie Thomas Jacobs, Son; David Lee Salter, Brother; Donald Jacobs, Sister; Mildred Jacobs Brunson Enfinger, Sister; Gladys Jacobs Thompson Newton, Sister; Maurice Jacobs Rue Harris.Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Salter family.