Patsy Lenora Lewis
Munford Funeral Home - Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN
Patsy Lenora Lewis

Patsy Lenora Lewis, 83, passed away December 9, 2020.

She was a loving wife and mother that loved being with family and friends. She had many hobbies but sewing and cooking were some of her favorites. She has gone to be with the her Lord and will be organizing the next sisters gathering with her sisters, Becky and Dorthy.

She is survived by her husband, Clifford E. Lewis; sons, Steve (Michelle) Lewis of Columbus, IN and Mark (Anna) Lewis of Arlington, TN; sisters, Bobby Smith of AR, Joanne Norton of AL, Carolyn Nokes of AR; three grandchildren, Amber Lewis, Cole (Lana) Lewis, Robbie Lewis; six great-grandchildren.

Munford Funeral Home, Millington, TN 901-873-0123
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 16, 2020.
Munford Funeral Home - Millington Chapel
