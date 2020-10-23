Paul Bryan SaundersMr. Paul Bryan Saunders of Malvern went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 94.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Slocomb with Rev. Brad Price and Dr. Jesse Reeder officiating. Interment will follow in the Malvern Baptist Church Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing.The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until service time.Mr. Saunders was born September 18, 1926 in Geneva County to the late Wayne B. and Lessie Lina Deal Saunders. Paul was a 1945 graduate of Slocomb High School and worked as a machinist with the Culbro Corporation for 46 years until his retirement. He enjoyed working in his yards and loved the outdoors. He was a man of faith, attended Union Baptist Church for over 50 years, and was a current member of the First Baptist Church of Slocomb. Paul was a loving husband, adoring father and grandfather who will be deeply missed.In addition to his parents, his loving wife of 66 years, Dessa Ann Saunders; and two brothers: Roy and Doyce Saunders all preceded him in death.Survivors include his children: Barbara Aplin (Ronnie) and Wesley Saunders (Tricia); grandchildren: Michelle Reeder (Jesse), Johnny Hudson (Christie), Melissa Henderson (Michael), Harrison Saunders, and Hannah Saunders; great grandchildren: Drake Reeder (Taylor), Logan Reeder, Keeli Saint (Kevin), Will Hudson, Tyler Hudson, Jarrett Hendrix, Megan Henderson, Savannah Nunez, Sara Nunez, Shea Nunez, Seth Nunez, Shania Nunez, and Joshua Nunez; great-great grandson, James Reeder; sister, Sabie Suggs; a special lifelong family friend, Faye Tilley; several nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.