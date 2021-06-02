Paul Cabler Mozley, II
Paul Cabler Mozley, II, 50, a resident of Dothan, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 at his residence following an extended illness.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Logos Baptist Church with Rev. David Anderson and Rev. Stacy Stafford officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday prior to service time. Burial will follow that afternoon in Mt. Hebron West Cemetery in Elmore, Alabama with Glover Funeral Home directing.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Logos Baptist Church Building Fund, 736 S. Shady Lane, Dothan, AL 36301 or Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC, 29607.
Mr. Mozley was born January 15, 1971 in Andalusia, Alabama to Paul Mozley and Rita Butler Mozley and lived the early years of his life in Jupiter, Florida. He was a member of Logos Baptist Church.
He is predeceased by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Susanne Hammond Mozley of Dothan; four sisters, Jan Lee (Lamar) of Seneca, SC, Kim Millis of DeLand, FL, Robin Mozley of Lake Worth, FL and Suzanne Miles of Ft. White, FL; his mother-in-law, Shirley Hammond of Dothan; an aunt, Brenda Hicks of Headland; seventeen nieces and nephews; and three cousins also survive.
Active pallbearers will be Dr. Kirk Holland, Will Holland, CDR Kurt Michaelis, Chuck McCall, Rev. Dewayne Efurd and Jeff Kirkland.
A special thanks to Dr. Robert D. Sheddon, Dr. Marion Tavarez and the amazing staff of Encompass Hospice.
Glover Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
(334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 2, 2021.