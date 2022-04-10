Paula Kaye Mooneyham White



Paula Kaye Mooneyham White, wife, mother, daughter and sister, died on April 8, 2022. Paula was a resident of West Monroe, Louisiana. Paula was born on January 15, 1956, the same birthdate as her maternal grandmother, Gussie Mildred Phillips. Paula was preceded in death by her parents, James Woodrow and Shelby Jean Ott of Dothan, Alabama; her in-laws, Bobby Joe and Ruth White of New Carlisle, Ohio; her maternal grandparents, Ivan Howard and Gussie Mildred Phillips of Clio, Alabama; uncle, Bobby Gene Faulk of Eufaula, Alabama and sister-in-law Dr. Julia White of Santa Barbara, California.



Paula was born in Dothan, Alabama and attended local schools in Dothan and graduated from Rehobeth High School. Paula enjoyed a career over the years in executive administrative services as well as real estate.



She married the love of her life, Brian White on November 23, 1994 and recently celebrated 27 years of marriage. Paula and Brian traveled to many states throughout the United States as she supported Brian in his career as an engineer including Alabama, Ohio, Tennessee, Florida, Rhode Island, Kentucky and Louisiana. Her most treasured day was on March 8, 1997 when Paula and Brian's son, Cade, was born in Nashville, TN. Paula loved people but her heart was always with her four-legged family members, her beloved dogs.



Left to cherish her memories include her loving husband, Brian White, son, Cade White; sister, Sonja Jean Keeton (Robert) of Birmingham, AL; brother, Ivan Jerome Ott (Becky) of Dothan, AL; sister-in-law, Sherrie Shiplett (John) of Conway, South Carolina; brother-in-law, Kevin White (Karen Crothers) of New Carlisle, Ohio; aunt, Blanche Elaine Faulk of Eufaula, AL; cousins, Monica Delaine Faulk of Eufaula, AL, DeAnna Shelley of Dothan, AL and Phillip Bryan Faulk of Page, Arizona; nephew, David White of Springfield, Ohio and a host of nieces and nephews and her fur baby, Chloe.



Memorial services for Paula will be held at 6:00PM, Monday, April 11, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA with Phillip Bedenbender officiating. Family will accept friends for visitation from 6:00PM-8:00PM at the funeral home.



Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 10, 2022.