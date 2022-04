Pauline Mock FloydMrs. Pauline Mock Floyd, age 93, of Dothan, AL passed away on April 8, 2022.Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com