Pearline Purvis Aycock
Pearline Purvis Aycock, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, saw the face of her Savior Friday, December 11, 2020. She was 91.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 14, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Reverend John Taylor and Chris Adams officiating. Viewing will be at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continue until time of service. Masks and social distancing are required to attend these events.
Pearline was born November 30, 1929 in Coffee County, AL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Buster and Penny Purvis; and sister, Annie Mae. Most of her adult life was lived in Homeland, FL and later Enterprise. She was an avid cook, quilter, gardener and the Avon lady for many years in Homeland. Most of all she loved her Lord and adored her family.
Survivors include her husband of 73 years, Samuel "Rex" Aycock of Enterprise, AL; daughters, Shirley Downs (Michael) of Enterprise, AL and Rita Fletcher (Steven) of Bartow, FL; sisters, Mavis Bradley (Hollis), Helen Quiller and Sara Henderson (Bobby) all of Enterprise, AL; grandchildren, Kevin Downs and Heather O'Cain (Grayson); and great-grandchildren, Lily O'Cain and Griffin O'Cain.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing" – 2 Timothy 4:7-8 (KJV)
Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 12, 2020.