Mrs. Peggy Joiner TindellMrs. Peggy Joiner Tindell went to be with her Lord on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Flowers Hospital.She had a love for life and a fun-loving spirit that carried her well through life. She loved her family beyond words and made friends wherever she went.Peggy was born May 12, 1938, in Geneva County, AL. She was a graduate of Geneva County High School Class of 1956 and retired from Civil Service with the Army Safety Center.Peggy loved music, ceramics, coloring, cross stitching, and painting birdhouses. But most of all, she loved the Lord and serving him through her generosity to others and sharing her musical talents at her church in her younger years. She played for numerous weddings and funerals. She was a member for many years at Shiloh Baptist Church and most recently at First United Methodist Church in Hartford.Graveside services will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery (873 North Shiloh Road, Hartford, AL) with the Reverend Bill Messer officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First United Methodist Church, 205 South Third Avenue, Hartford, AL 36344.Peggy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joe Tindell, and parents, Dorothy and Barnard Joiner.She is survived by her children: Tammie (Rob) Byrd, Randy (Dianne) Tindell, and Danny (Denise) Tindell. Grandchildren: Joey (Ashley) Tindell, Michael (Jennifer) Reynolds, Ciji (Ryan) Serdula, Kerri (Jason) Olson, David (Whitney) Tindell and Hayden Byrd. Great-Grandchildren: Joey Collins, Jenna and Jaycie Palmer, Elizabeth and Nathan Reynolds, Elliott and Leia Serdula, Leila Olson, and Maddie Jo Tindell. Peggy is also survived by her sister, Nan (Jim Bob) Strickland, sister-in-law, Sue Tindell, aunts, Lora Joiner Ganus and Eleta Joiner, as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews, and special friend, Sarah Coe Johnson.Peggy was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.