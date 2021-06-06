Peggy Durror Simpson
Peggy Durror Simpson, 82, of Dothan and formerly of Tuscaloosa, passed away Wednesday night, June 2, 2021 at Noland Hospital.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Glover Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Troy West officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the memorial service.
Flowers are being accepted or donations may be made to Hartford Retirement Center, 12196 E. State Highway 52, Hartford, AL 36344 where the residents and employees were like family to her.
Mrs. Simpson was born in Stewart, Alabama to Dallas and Alma Mayfield Rayfield. She was a graduate of Akron High School where she was a cheerleader and was on the track team. She later attended UAB and became an X-Ray technician.
Mrs. Simpson loved life and had a wonderful sense of humor. She enjoyed painting and decorating. She loved flowers and gardening and was an excellent cook and homemaker. She loved dressing up with her sparkly clothes and jewelry. She enjoyed playing board games, socializing with people, NASCAR and Alabama football, Roll Tide! Mrs. Simpson loved her husband of 55 years, her children and her grandchildren dearly.
She is predeceased by her parents, her husband George Simpson, a sister Lucille Smith and a brother Jamie Rayfield.
She is survived by her son Darryl Simpson (Dee); her daughter Missy Simpson (Karen); two grandchildren, Ashlyn Simpson and Colton Simpson; a sister-in-law Ann Simpson; a niece Ruth Montgomery; nephews, Rick Rayfield, Jimmy Smith and Randy Simpson; multiple grand nieces, nephews and cousins; and her beloved bichon Cassie Mae.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements.
