Peggy TaylorMrs. Peggy Taylor, of Taylor, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the age of 89.Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Reverend Jay Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing.The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, June 19, 2021, one hour prior to the service.Mrs. Taylor was born January 6, 1932 to Cecil and Charlie Robinette in Midland City, AL. She was a longtime employee of Bell Supply in Dothan, until her retirement. She resided in Taylor, AL until her passing on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Mrs. Taylor was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.She is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Cecil Robinette, loving husband, Tom Taylor, sister Sybil Bell, brothers, Fred Robinette, Pete Robinette, and Gene Robinette.Survivors include son, Donnie (Carolyn) Gibson of Taylor; grandchildren, Brad Gibson (Diana Williams), Mandy (Sarah) Gibson, Taylor (Scott) North, Brandon (Brianne) Kent, Brianna (Alex) Carranza, Ariel (C.J.) Hall, Wesley Letourneau, great-grandchildren, Brinlee and Aubree Letourneau, Rylee and Jasper Hall, A.J. and Jasmine Carranza, Brayden, Brody, and Bryson Kent, Trey Fricke, J.B. and James King.