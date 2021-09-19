Phillip McCarty



Phillip McCarty passed away in his sleep at home in Decatur, GA on September 2, 2021. The son of the late Dr. Dan McCarty and Mrs. Elaine McCarty, he was born in Dothan, AL. He grew up there and graduated from Dothan High School in 1974.



He studied art at Auburn University, earning the BFA in 1978. He then worked in design, advertising, and graphics technology for 30 years in Birmingham and Atlanta, with more than 20 years as a scanner and film stripper at The Dark Room, Inc. of Atlanta.



Phillip married Laura in 1999, and they shared 21 years together near the corner of Fantasy Lane and Cinderella Way in a neighborhood called Storybook Estates. Phillip was the love of her life and a sweet, sweet man. They enjoyed music festivals, museums, and vacations along 30A.



Phillip supported Laura's work with Georgia Humanities, as a volunteer and behind-the-scenes encourager. He accompanied her to national humanities meetings in Boston, Custer, SD, Honolulu, Philadelphia, Portland, ME, St. Petersburg, FL, and Washington DC. In Philadelphia, people suggested that he had missed his calling of giving tours as Benjamin Franklin.



Survivors include Laura and two brothers and sisters-in-law Mike and Sherri and David and Marion, all of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; nieces Kelly Swanton (Robert) of Atlanta, Hannah Griffin (Phillip) of Houston, Abbey Walker (Joshua) of Ashford, and Mary Grace Blake of Asheville, as well as great-nieces Tagen, Lauren, and Leigha and great-nephews Lukas, Bryce, and Jamiesen. Cousins include Martha Thagard (Bo) of Dothan and John McCarty (Jackie) of Conyers GA.



We express appreciation to his medical professionals at Piedmont Healthcare, including Dr. Coleman, Dr. Watkins, Dr. Kozin, Dr. Mashman, and Dr. Rich. Also a big thanks to Auburn University friends Amy Wall and Kathy Pepper.



The family will gather at Santa Rosa Beach, FL on November 26 for a celebration of life.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Georgia Humanities or the Georgia Music Foundation.



Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 19, 2021.