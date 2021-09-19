Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - South DeKalb C
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb
Decatur, GA
Phillip McCarty
Phillip McCarty passed away in his sleep at home in Decatur, GA on September 2, 2021. The son of the late Dr. Dan McCarty and Mrs. Elaine McCarty, he was born in Dothan, AL. He grew up there and graduated from Dothan High School in 1974.
He studied art at Auburn University, earning the BFA in 1978. He then worked in design, advertising, and graphics technology for 30 years in Birmingham and Atlanta, with more than 20 years as a scanner and film stripper at The Dark Room, Inc. of Atlanta.
Phillip married Laura in 1999, and they shared 21 years together near the corner of Fantasy Lane and Cinderella Way in a neighborhood called Storybook Estates. Phillip was the love of her life and a sweet, sweet man. They enjoyed music festivals, museums, and vacations along 30A.
Phillip supported Laura's work with Georgia Humanities, as a volunteer and behind-the-scenes encourager. He accompanied her to national humanities meetings in Boston, Custer, SD, Honolulu, Philadelphia, Portland, ME, St. Petersburg, FL, and Washington DC. In Philadelphia, people suggested that he had missed his calling of giving tours as Benjamin Franklin.
Survivors include Laura and two brothers and sisters-in-law Mike and Sherri and David and Marion, all of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; nieces Kelly Swanton (Robert) of Atlanta, Hannah Griffin (Phillip) of Houston, Abbey Walker (Joshua) of Ashford, and Mary Grace Blake of Asheville, as well as great-nieces Tagen, Lauren, and Leigha and great-nephews Lukas, Bryce, and Jamiesen. Cousins include Martha Thagard (Bo) of Dothan and John McCarty (Jackie) of Conyers GA.
We express appreciation to his medical professionals at Piedmont Healthcare, including Dr. Coleman, Dr. Watkins, Dr. Kozin, Dr. Mashman, and Dr. Rich. Also a big thanks to Auburn University friends Amy Wall and Kathy Pepper.
The family will gather at Santa Rosa Beach, FL on November 26 for a celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Georgia Humanities or the Georgia Music Foundation.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - South DeKalb C
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - South DeKalb C South DeKalb Chapel.
3 Entries
I´m so very sorry for your loss, Laura. I only met Phillip once along the way, but I always saw the love in your eyes when you would speak about your beloved husband. His death brings a big hole in your heart, but I hope happy memories will comfort you now and for a long time to come. God is with you.
Donna Buchanan
Donna Buchanan
September 18, 2021
I was saddened to learn of your loss and offer my love and support as you journey through this heartbreaking loss.
Nancy Ballew
Friend
September 17, 2021
Laura I was saddened to hear about the death of your husband. I have and will continue to pray for you and yours. If you need me please don´t hesitate to call me. The walk of a widow is a unique and emotionally taxing one. I am available to you. Love and care for you as well.