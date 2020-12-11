Phleshana Edrice Trammell Smith



Phleshana Edrice Trammell Smith, a resident of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Midtown.



She was born on December 5, 1967 in Valley, Alabama to the union of Sylvia Winters Gibson and the late George Trammell. She was reared in the loving home of her parents, Clayton and Sylvia Gibson, Jr. in Columbus, Georgia.



At an early age, Edrice was baptized at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, and later united with St. Stephens C.M.E.



Edrice was educated in Muscogee County, and graduated from Hardaway High School, Class of 1985; she went on to earn degrees from Columbus Tech and Troy State University. She was currently the co-owner of Unity Mortuary.



Survivors include her daughter, Alexis J. Smith; parents, Clayton and Sylvia Gibson, Jr., Columbus, GA; two sisters: Jacobie (Tymiakal) Howell and Esmerelda "Mecie" Williams, all of Lanett, AL; a brother, Dr. Clayton (Dr. Erika) Gibson, III, Powder Springs, GA; an array of nieces, nephews, honorary grandchildren, god-siblings; chosen grandparents: Gwendolyn Harris-Brooks and Mildred "Sweenye" Scott; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.



The Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:00AM on the Grounds of Unity Mortuary. Dr. W. T. Edmondson and Dr. Clayton Gibson, III will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church Cemetery.



Due to COVID-19; the family will be accepting LOVE, NOT HUGS! All attendees are asked to wear the proper facemasks and practice social distancing by allowing six feet of personal space.



The excellent care of Ms. Phleshana Edrice Smith is being provided by Unity Mortuary. 334-756-9538



Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 11, 2020.