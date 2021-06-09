Phoebe Bullard Hamm
Phoebe Bullard Hamm, a resident of Dothan, died Monday afternoon, June 7, 2021, in a Dothan hospital. She was 92.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in the Balkum Baptist Church with Reverend Tom Chestnut and Reverend Brad Hardy officiating. Burial will follow in the Balkum Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 4:00 P.M. Wednesday in the church sanctuary. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
