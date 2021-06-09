Menu
Phoebe Bullard Hamm
FUNERAL HOME
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
305 South Main Street
Headland, AL
Phoebe Bullard Hamm

Phoebe Bullard Hamm, a resident of Dothan, died Monday afternoon, June 7, 2021, in a Dothan hospital. She was 92.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in the Balkum Baptist Church with Reverend Tom Chestnut and Reverend Brad Hardy officiating. Burial will follow in the Balkum Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 4:00 P.M. Wednesday in the church sanctuary. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Balkum Baptist Church church sanctuary
AL
Jun
9
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Balkum Baptist Church
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
