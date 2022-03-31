Phyllis Kennemuth OliverMrs. Phyllis Kennemuth Oliver of Dothan passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 at the age of 84.Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Reverend David Willis and Reverend Stephanie Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing.The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, April 1, 2022 from 6 to 8 P.M.