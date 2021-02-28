Mrs. Polly Cook of Dothan passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Monday, March 1, 2021, at Memory Hill Cemetery with Chaplain Kathy Stumbaugh officiating and Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing.

Polly was dedicated to her family and friends and to creating a loving home environment. She was an inspiration to all that knew her and was greatly admired for her grace and dignity. Her sweet demeanor, warm smile and sparkling blue eyes will never be forgotten.

Mrs. Cook is preceded in death by her parents Gaylon Hughes and Phronia Hastings Hughes, brother Don Hughes, sisters Frances Rager, Helen Patterson, and Virginia Williams.

Survivors include husband of 67 years, James Cook, daughter, Sheryl Cook, son Jeffrey Cook (Laura), granddaughter Jerica Pinson (Garett), great-grandson, Noah Pinson, and step-granddaughters, Heather Smith, Ashlan Smith, Layne Becnel, and Sydney Becnel.

Published by Dothan Eagle from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2021.