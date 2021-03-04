Menu
Preston Lee Calhoun Jr.
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lanier Funeral Home - Lakeland
717 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL
Preston Lee Calhoun, Jr.

Preston Lee Calhoun, Jr. went to be with our Lord and Savior on February 28, 2021. Born December 21, 1946, he graduated from Dothan High School, before attending and graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Education from Troy University, Alabama. Later moving to Florida, he obtained an Associate Degree in Nursing from Hillsborough Community College and practiced as a registered nurse until 2015. He is preceded in death by his father, Preston Lee Calhoun, Sr., mother Carolyn Wilkins Calhoun, and first wife Sheryl Janice Chandler Calhoun.

He is survived by his second wife Tanga Calhoun of Florida, brother Richard Calhoun and wife Bonnie Calhoun of Kansas, son Chad Calhoun and wife Angie Calhoun of Florida, stepchildren Christopher Lugo of Texas, Joseph Dickson of Minnesota and Savannah Lugo of Florida. Combined he is survived by 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is remembered by most for his witty humor, his love for Alabama Crimson Tide, the beach, fishing, and other outdoor hobbies. May he forever rest in peace.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 4, 2021.
So sorry to learn of Sonny´s death. He was nephew, his Dad was my brother. Baby sat him a lot! Just knowing he is gone hurts my heart. Give my love to Chad
Betty Calhoun Colvin
March 14, 2021
