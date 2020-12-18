Quin L. Miller
Quin L. Miller, 69, of Dothan, died Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at UAB.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church with Dr. Rickey Plummer officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:45 until 1:45 on Saturday prior to service time. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home directing. At other times the family will be at the residence, 1273 Forrester Road, Dothan.
Flowers are being accepted or memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, "Children's Ministry", 3257 E. Cottonwood Rd., Dothan, AL 36301.
Quin was born Aug. 28, 1951 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida to Quinton and Myrtle Yates Miller and lived the early years of his life at Hinson's Cross Roads Community, near Vernon, Florida. He was a 1969 graduate of Vernon High School. He later attended Wallace Community College on a basketball scholarship where he played under coach Johnny Oppert. While there he received his trade school degree in heavy equipment operating.
As he began his working career, he was employed with Georgia Pacific for several years. In 1976, he established Quin L. Miller Transport, Inc. which he operated until the time of his death. He was also active in beef cattle and row crops for over 40 years on the family farm. He enjoyed fishing and in earlier years, he enjoyed hunting. Quin loved spending time with his family both at the farm and on family vacations. He was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two daughters, Candace Miller Taylor and Julie Anna Miller, a brother, Jimmy Neal Miller and a special niece, Crystal Miller Artrip.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Carol Cobb Miller of Dothan; three children, Dr. Mark Benjamin Miller (Jessica) of Dothan, Allison Miller Till (Jeremy) of Marbury, Ashley Miller of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; nine grandchildren, Hayes Taylor, Graci Kidd, Andrew Kidd, Benjamin Miller, John Mark Miller, Griffin Till, Harrison Till, Maddex Adams and Hudson Adams; a special niece, Shonda Miller Register (Chris) and a special great niece, Morgan Stephens.
Active pallbearers will be Alan Williams, Wallace Odom, Ray Odom, Jr., Greg Odom, Ray Cobb, Phillip Hunter, Wayne Saunders and Tony Jimmerson and an honorary pallbearer Arizona Williams.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 18, 2020.