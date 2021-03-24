R. Tom Ostendorf
R. Tom Ostendorf, age 80, of Fairborn, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021. He was born May 25, 1940 in Dayton, the son of the late Casey and Dorothy (Stebrel) Ostendorf. Tom was employed with Globe Motors in engineering and in a supervisory role, retiring after 46 devoted years of service. He was a follower of Christ being a member of First Baptist Church of Fairborn, and a former member of Tipp City First Baptist Church where he served as a trustee for several years. Tom was a licensed private pilot for many years and built two aircraft during that time. He was a member of the Flying Angels Club at the New Carlisle airport. He also volunteered for several years at the U.S. Air Force Museum in the restoration area, which included restoring the Memphis Belle. He enjoyed all of the NASA and Space X projects, witnessing many launches while in Florida. In addition to spending time with his family, he enjoyed fishing, owning several boats through the years; traveling, especially vacationing at the beach; and woodworking, making many of the beautiful furniture pieces still functional in his house and other family members to this day.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lois Fishburn; nephew, Tim Fishburn; brother-in-law, James Moloney; and a niece, Tina Conrad.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Jean; two children, Ann (Gary) Kimball of Beavercreek; Brad (Holly) Ostendorf of Medina; three grandchildren, Austin Kimball, Sommer and Carley Ostendorf; a sister, Joy Moloney of Myrtle Beach, SC; nephews, Steve & Doug Moloney and Todd and Troy Kehr; a niece, Susan Lake; and other extended family.
A funeral service will held on Friday March 26, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the First Baptist Church of Fairborn, 1167 Highview Drive, Pastor Matt Williams officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Fairborn -or- the American Heart Association
Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn, OH 937-879-0800
Published by Dothan Eagle from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2021.