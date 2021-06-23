Menu
Randall Eugene Head
FUNERAL HOME
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
305 South Main Street
Headland, AL
Randall Eugene Head

Randall Eugene "Randy" Head, a resident of Kinsey, died early Thursday morning, June 17, 2021, in a Dothan hospital. He was 63.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, June 25, 2021, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Larry Sowell officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Friday at the mortuary.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Hill Free Will Baptist Church, c/o Dot Overstreet, 302 Stone Street, Dothan, AL 36301.

Randy Head was born and reared in Dothan, son of the late William Lamar Head and Kathryn Capps Head. He lived in Rehobeth before moving to Kinsey in 2005. Randy was a member of the Pleasant Hill Free Will Baptist Church where he served as the Song Leader. He was formerly employed by Buffalo Rock for thirty-three years. He was an avid Alabama football fan. Randy was preceded in death by a sister, Debbie Head.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Shirley Diane Cherry Head; two step-daughters, Karen Goad (Tim), Malvern; and Diane Eubanks, Kinsey; two sisters, Cathy Janelle Hollon (Fred), and Rebecca McCord (John), all of Dothan; two brothers, Stan Head and Marty Head, both of Dothan; two step-grandchildren, Brandy Ridenhour (Jamie), and Jason Goad (Bethany).

The family would like to express their appreciation to Paul, Trevor, Amy and Jamie at Southeast Health for the loving care and kindness shown to Randy during his illness.

Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 23, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for the loss of your loved one Randy prayers and condolences for his family
Roland Vaughan
June 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I will always remember his smile and kind words and all those backyard football days with the Calloway boys and Dick Bruner. May you all find peace in the coming days.
Denise Todd Burns
Friend
June 23, 2021
