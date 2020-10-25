Raymond Earl Harper
Raymond Earl "Ray" Harper, 89, of Dothan, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Wesley Place.
A private graveside service for family and friends will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, October 30, 2020 at Harper's Joy Assembly of God Church Cemetery with Reverend Eddie Littlefield officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. The family wishes for everyone to remain safe and all masking and social distancing guidelines will be required. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Harper's Joy Assembly of God Church or a favorite charity
.
Mr. Harper was born October 26, 1930 in Houston County to Arther Mitchell and Minnie T. Maddox Harper. He was a 1949 graduate of Cottonwood High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Army. Following his military service, he attended Auburn University and received his BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1956. He was a member of Phi Kappa Phi, Tau Beta Pi, Pi Tau Sigma and Pi Mu Epsilon. After his graduation he moved to Tullahoma, Tennessee where he resided for over 60 years. He was a retired Aerospace Consultant Engineer and Manager with Sverdrup at AEDC.
He was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Society of Mechanical Engineers, Air Force Association and National Management Association. He also volunteered with the Boy Scouts, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, VITA and Defensive Driving Instructor, 55 Alive. He was a former commissioner of the Tullahoma Housing Authority.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Harper is predeceased by his wife, Jeannine Carey Harper, brothers, Jack Harper and Don Harper, and sisters, Bernell Averett and Laura Dickerson.
Survivors include a step-daughter and son-in-law, Kristine and Les Britcher of Tullahoma, Tennessee; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Arthur Mitchell Harper, Jr. of Dothan and Fred and Nelda Harper of Milton, FL; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 25, 2020.