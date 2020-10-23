Rebecca Ann Sanders
Rebecca Ann Sanders, a resident of Chipley, FL, passed away on October 20, 2020. She was 55 years old.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1-2 pm.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 23, 2020.