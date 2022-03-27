Rebecca P. Clearman
Rebecca P. Clearman died peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday, December 23, 2015. As always, family was at her side as she ascended into heaven to dance with the angels - as she promised she would.
Rebecca was born in Early County, Georgia on the first day of spring, March 21,1925. After the death of her mother when Rebecca was 2 yrs, her grandmother Alice Floyd raised her. Grandma Alice's love, wisdom and spirituality shaped the rest of Rebecca's life.
Rebecca grew up on a farm without electricity, telephone or running water yet she excelled intellectually and was high school valedictorian; she received scholarships to attend college.
Rebecca received an Associates Degree from Georgia State College for Women.
Rebecca fell in love with a local boy turned Navy Lieutenant, Jack F. Clearman during the turbulent days of WWII. On a break, local families gathered at The Turtle Hole - a lovely picnic and swimming spot on Sawhatchee Creek. It was love at first sight; Rebecca and Jack spent the day together and the 2 young adults fell deeply in love. Jack fashioned a tiny mud basket from the bank of the swimming hole; Rebecca kept that basket wrapped in tissue her entire life. It continues to be a treasured family heirloom.
Jack says they were "always together" in their love since that day. Their marriage lasted 71 years and produced happily married children. Rebecca's family includes Joe and Vikki Clearman of Poulsbo, WA and their son Jack H. Clearman; Rebecca Ruth Clearman and her husband R. David Decker of Houston, TX; nieces and nephews and cousins scattered across the country; "adopted" children Betsy and Daryl Griswold of Atlanta, GA; Becky Blankenship of Blakely, GA; Robert (Bob) Fusco of Riverside, CA; Scott and Rhonda Stilwell in Michigan and their children Jennifer, Danielle and Taylor and their families.
Rebecca was a natural artist, designer and architect. She worked in paint, wood, found objects, fabric and other genres. Many of her works are on display in the homes of friends and family members, and her design and architectural work has benefitted so many in the artful design of homes and businesses. Rebecca designed her home in Poulsbo from top to bottom; she loved living in this area with "the friendliest people I have ever known."
Rebecca lived her life with a verve and energy that radiated love, and people were drawn to her. As her grandson Jack said, "You have no choice but to love her." Despite giving birth to 3 rather difficult children, Rebecca excelled as a mother. She was strong, smart and ahead of her time in parenting style. Rebecca loved learning and education and instilled in her children her passion for the pursuit of knowledge. While raising her family she patiently moved to 8 locations in 5 states, all to follow her beloved Jack in his career as a mechanical engineer. Rebecca maintained a terrific sense of humor; she laughed easily and often, and was not above the occasional genteel prank. Rebecca taught her children that God is love; to always do the right, kind and fair thing and NOT to be afraid of storms.
In addition to her work in the arts, raising her children and supporting her husband, Rebecca volunteered extensively. She chose volunteer projects that were challenging and labor intensive, and often unseen or unknown by others. She was a kind and generous woman who worked hard to do God's work as she saw it.
One of Rebecca's favorite childhood stories was about her pet pig. She rescued the runt of the litter by going into the woods and finding a stick with a crook in it. From outside the sturdy pen wall she reached in with her stick and hooked the failing little piglet to pull him out of harms way. As she nursed Pig into blooming health, she taught it as one would a dog - to sit, stay, roll over and even to play hide and seek. Pig followed the little blonde girl everywhere as they were the best of friends.
A Remembrance Celebration will be held at 1pm on April 9, 2022 in Blakely, Georgia. For more information please email [email protected]
or call Rebecca's office voice mail at 713-678-0577. Please leave a message and we will get back with you regarding location.
Published by Dothan Eagle from Mar. 27 to Apr. 3, 2022.