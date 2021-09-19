Rebecca "Becky" DrinkardRebecca "Becky" Wasdin Drinkard, 69, went to be with the Lord, September 13, 2021 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL, after a brief illness.Becky was born in Tampa, FL on December 3, 1951 to the late Roy Evans and Sara Frances (Carver) Wasdin. She and her husband, Dan, moved to Dothan, AL in 2015. Becky attended Dothan 1st Assembly and Grace Assembly in Chipley, FL. After 26 years of employment, she retired from Wal-Mart.Becky is preceded in death by her parents.Survivors include her husband, Danny Leroy Drinkard of Dothan, AL; daughter, Julie Kirby (Danny) of Dothan, AL; son, Brian Drinkard (Merylin) of Franklin, TN; sisters, Francis Buchan (Otis) of Grass Lakes, MI and Miriam Cost (Jim) of Grass Lakes, MI; brother, Jim Wasdin of Palatka, FL; grandchildren, Cameron Kirby, Gloria Kirby, and Hillary Drinkard; and her great-grandchild, Kayden Conley.