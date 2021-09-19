Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rebecca "Becky" Drinkard
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Rebecca "Becky" Drinkard

Rebecca "Becky" Wasdin Drinkard, 69, went to be with the Lord, September 13, 2021 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL, after a brief illness.

Becky was born in Tampa, FL on December 3, 1951 to the late Roy Evans and Sara Frances (Carver) Wasdin. She and her husband, Dan, moved to Dothan, AL in 2015. Becky attended Dothan 1st Assembly and Grace Assembly in Chipley, FL. After 26 years of employment, she retired from Wal-Mart.

Becky is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Danny Leroy Drinkard of Dothan, AL; daughter, Julie Kirby (Danny) of Dothan, AL; son, Brian Drinkard (Merylin) of Franklin, TN; sisters, Francis Buchan (Otis) of Grass Lakes, MI and Miriam Cost (Jim) of Grass Lakes, MI; brother, Jim Wasdin of Palatka, FL; grandchildren, Cameron Kirby, Gloria Kirby, and Hillary Drinkard; and her great-grandchild, Kayden Conley.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.