Rebecca Mitchell "Becke" Griffin
Rebecca Mitchell "Becke" Griffin, a resident of Clayton, died early Tuesday afternoon, January 11, 2022, in the Medical Center Barbour. She was 79.
Graveside services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Friday, January 14, 2022, in the Adams Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Ronnie Benefield officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:30 until 4:00 P.M. Friday prior to the graveside services. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adams Chapel Methodist Cemetery Fund, c/o Bobbie Hartzog, 2865 Highway 131, Clayton, AL 36016, or to the Prospect Baptist Church, c/o Tracie Abercrombie, 32 Planer Mill Road, Louisville, AL 36048, or the American Heart Association
, 1449 Medical Park Drive, Birmingham, AL 35213.
Becke Griffin was born and reared in Abbeville, daughter of the late Ed Mitchell and Johnnie Blalock Mitchell. She was a graduate of Abbeville High School. Becke was a member of the Adams Chapel United Methodist Church. She formerly owned and operated Becke's Flower Boutique. In earlier years, she was employed by the Barbour County Board of Education.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Mitchell Griffin; a daughter, Tracee Griffin Ellsworth (Jeff), Spanish Fort, Al; a grandson, Connor Ellsworth, three sisters, Connie Parmer (Delmus), Dacula, GA; Gail Grantham (Dan), Abbeville; and Lucy Liescheski (Buddy), Allen, TX; a brother, Ronnie Mitchell (Debbie), Bessemer, AL; a brother-in-law, Wayne Griffin (Dee Dee), sisters-in-law, Katie White and Elizabeth Griffin, many nieces and nephews.
