Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Renner Holston
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue
Dothan, AL
Renner Holston

Mrs. Renner Mae Holston, age 83, of Dothan, Alabama passed away Monday, September 13, 2021. Drive through visitation will be Friday, September 17, 2021 from 4-6 PM at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 1 PM at Georgette L. Scott Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Avenue, Dothan, Alabama 36303. Burial will immediately follow the service at Gates of Heaven Cemetery; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue, Dothan, AL
Sep
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue, Dothan, AL
Sep
18
Burial
Gates of Heaven Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We're sending our condolences to all of the family. Our love will always be with you and always in our heart. Will always focus on the family times we spent together, rest on queen.
Johnny&Carmencita &The Boys,
September 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results