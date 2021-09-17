Renner HolstonMrs. Renner Mae Holston, age 83, of Dothan, Alabama passed away Monday, September 13, 2021. Drive through visitation will be Friday, September 17, 2021 from 4-6 PM at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 1 PM at Georgette L. Scott Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Avenue, Dothan, Alabama 36303. Burial will immediately follow the service at Gates of Heaven Cemetery; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".