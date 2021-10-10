Retha Maxie Childress
Retha Maxie Hales Childress, "Mackie", passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. She was 79 years old.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2 pm on Monday, October 11, 2021 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Goldsmith officiating. She will be laid to rest following the services in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 1-2 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Wiregrass Humane Society, 255 Jerry Dr., Dothan, AL 36303.
Mackie was a resident of Midland City, Alabama for 45 years. She grew up in Hartford, Alabama, and attended Geneva County High School. Mackie married Cliff Childress in 1960 and became a proud Army wife. She endured through the Vietnam era and tours of duty in Germany while raising their children. She was a highly skilled seamstress and most of all enjoyed making dresses for her granddaughter, Nicole, and Halloween costumes for her grandson Ethan, when they were children. She also enjoyed Genealogy where she extensively researched her family. She was a breast cancer survivor.
Mackie enjoyed her work as a bookkeeper and accounting assistant. Business's that were very fortunate to have her in their employ were TG&Y, Wendy's Corporate Office, and Rotech (Bauman's).
She also enjoyed family vacations in Smokey Mountain National Park, Pigeon Forge, and Gatlinburg.
Mackie was preceded in death by her mother, Vertie Mae Gilley Hales, "Tommie", her father, Robert Max Hales, her husband of 50 years, Clifford Elwood Childress, her brother, Larry Hales, and her good friend and neighbor of many years, Helen Loff.
Mackie is survived by one son, Daniel Winters Childress, III of Columbiana, AL; her two daughters, Debbie Fowler (Richard, Jr.) of Dothan, AL and Kim Dowd (Rick) of Holts Summit, Missouri; two grandchildren, Ethan Fowler and Nicole Dowd; and her brother, Charles Hales.
The family would like to acknowledge the excellent care provided to Mrs. Childress by Extendicare and Kindred Hospice.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 10, 2021.