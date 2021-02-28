Richard Dean Duncan
Richard Dean Duncan, a resident of Dothan, Alabama passed away in Tampa, Florida on February 23, 2021. He was 92.
A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Pinkard Memorial Cemetery.
Richard (Dick) was born April 12, 1928 in Sandoval, Illinois. He was the youngest of eight children (three brothers and four sisters). Richard grew up in Sandoval, Illinois and Los Angeles, California. After graduating from high school he joined the military service in the U.S. Navy Sea and Air in 1945 during World War II. On October 3, 1947 he married the love of his life, Alene, at the Baptist Church in Balboa, Canal Zone. From their marriage, he and his wife were blessed with two wonderful daughters, Audrey and Debbie. Richard was employed in 1949 by the U.S. Federal Government Supply Division in the Panama Canal Zone and later in the Civil Affairs Bureau as a U.S. Federal Fire Officer. He retired from the U.S. Government Services after 25 years, and at that time returned to the United States with his wife and family. Some of his favorite memories were of raising his beloved daughters. Richard found joy in rock hounding, boating, fishing, hunting, and other outdoor activities with his daughters and wife. They all shared the love of music and enjoyed spending time singing together as a family. Some of Richard's other favorite memories also included jungle hunting outside the Gamboa, Canal Zone and in the Republic of Panama. Two of his favorite hobbies were golfing and gardening. He was a member of many clubs and organizations such as, Elks Club, Music Outreach Singing Ministry and the Men's Barbershop Chorus in both the Balboa Canal Zone and in Dothan. Richard was a talented singer with a beautiful voice. He sang in Nashville on the Grand Ole Opry stage, on a cruise-ship, in several local nursing homes in Dothan, and many other places. He and his wife were avid lovers of several local restaurants and businesses where they made quite an impact on many of the staff members. He really loved the Longhorn steak that "D" always prepared for him. Richard was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church in Dothan. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, uncle, neighbor, and friend. Richard will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Forrest Wooley Duncan; his daughters, Audrey Cheryl Duncan and Deborah Lee Gohde; his three brothers, Nathan, Darryl, and Austin; and his four sisters, Audrey, Dorothy, Harriet, and Francis.
He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Adaline (Alene) Duncan of Dothan, AL; his granddaughters, Kimberly Dawn Diaz of Tampa, FL and Chantelle Alene Gohde of Dothan, AL; his grandsons, Michael Todd Shepard of Tampa, FL and Richard Ryon Gohde of Midland City, AL; his grandson-in-law, William Diaz of Tampa, FL and Billy York of Wicksburg, AL; his great-granddaughters, Christine (Wilfredo) Garcia of Tampa, FL, Jennifer (Anthony) Lee of Tampa, FL, Katherine (Christopher) Diaz-Noa of Tampa, FL, Devin Leigh Driver of Dothan, AL, Aden Celeste Gohde of Dothan, AL and Jordyn Nicole York of Wicksburg, AL; his great-grandson, George Bennett Gohde; his six great-great-grandchildren, Jada, Anthony, Christopher, Ayden, Averie, and Julian all of Tampa, FL; his son-in-law, George Richard Gohde, Jr of Midland City, AL and many other special "family members", including Cheryl Burgoon of Dothan, AL and his little teacup yorkie girl, Miss Chloe Belle.
Richard is Adaline's everything, forever!
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Feb. 28, 2021.